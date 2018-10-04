Jets' Charone Peake: Out for Week 5
Peake (hamstring) will not suit up in Sunday's game against Denver, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Peake originally suffered the injury in Week 3 against the Browns and failed to suit up in Week 4. He was absent from practice Wednesday so this news isn't a big surprise. In his continued absence, Andre Roberts could draw more snaps.
