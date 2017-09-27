Jets' Charone Peake: Placed on IR
The Jets placed Peake (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
Though initial X-rays didn't reveal any fracture to the wideout's ankle, Peake is officially ruled out for at least the next eight weeks. The 2016 seventh-round pick was unable to earn a key role in the Jets' unproven receiving corps, drawing just a single target in three games.
More News
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Receives good news on ankle injury•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Doesn't return after ankle injury•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Makes it through cutdown day•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Falling out of favor•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Could compete for starting job•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Should have plenty of chances in camp•
-
Podcast: Buy Low, Sell High
Need to make a trade? We’ve got some great buy low and sell high candidates on today’s episode...
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What you missed: Kelley still No. 1
There might be more exciting options, but Rob Kelley and Chris Johnson received votes of confidence...
-
Week 4 Trade Chart
Whether your team is 3-0 or 0-3, there's a move to be made to make your lineup better. Use...
-
Rankings: Hunt reaches top spot
Our trio of experts have their rankings ready for Week 4. You don't need to set your lineup...
-
Believe it or not: Don't sit Diggs?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...