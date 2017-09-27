Play

The Jets placed Peake (ankle) on injured reserve Wednesday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Though initial X-rays didn't reveal any fracture to the wideout's ankle, Peake is officially ruled out for at least the next eight weeks. The 2016 seventh-round pick was unable to earn a key role in the Jets' unproven receiving corps, drawing just a single target in three games.

