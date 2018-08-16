Jets' Charone Peake: Playing Thursday
Peake (ankle) has returned to practice and is expected to play in Thursday's matchup with the Redskins, Eric Allen of the Jets' official site reports.
Peake had been dealing with an ankle injury for a couple weeks but was able to return to practice this week. He's expected to get reps with the depth units Thursday as he looks to secure a backup role on the final roster.
