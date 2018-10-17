Peake (hamstring) is a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Peake is participating in practice after sitting out three consecutive regular season games. It's a step in the right direction for Peake, but the depth wideout's availability for Sunday's game against the Vikings remains up in the air. Whenever Peake does retake the field he's likely to play the majority of his snaps on special teams.

