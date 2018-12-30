Peake is expected to benefit from added snaps on offense Sunday against the Patriots with Jermaine Kearse (Achilles) inactive for the contest and Quincy Enunwa (ankle) having been moved to injured reserve earlier in the week, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

Primarily a special-teams contributor this season, Peake has notched only two receptions for 25 yards through 12 games. The absences of Kearse and Enunwa will create an opening for the likes of Peake, Andre Roberts, Deontay Burnett and J.J. Jones to all see more work, but none of the quartet amounts to much more than a dart throw for fantasy purposes. No. 1 wideout Robby Anderson and top tight end Chris Herndon are far better bets to deliver useful stat lines among the Jets' pass catchers.