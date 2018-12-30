Jets' Charone Peake: Primed for increased role
Peake is expected to benefit from added snaps on offense Sunday against the Patriots with Jermaine Kearse (Achilles) inactive for the contest and Quincy Enunwa (ankle) having been moved to injured reserve earlier in the week, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.
Primarily a special-teams contributor this season, Peake has notched only two receptions for 25 yards through 12 games. The absences of Kearse and Enunwa will create an opening for the likes of Peake, Andre Roberts, Deontay Burnett and J.J. Jones to all see more work, but none of the quartet amounts to much more than a dart throw for fantasy purposes. No. 1 wideout Robby Anderson and top tight end Chris Herndon are far better bets to deliver useful stat lines among the Jets' pass catchers.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...