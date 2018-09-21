Jets' Charone Peake: Questionable to return with hamstring injury
Peake is questionable to return to Thursday's game due to a hamstring injury.
Peake is situated at the bottom of the Jets wide receiver depth chart, so if he does not return it should not affect the passing offense in a significant manner.
More News
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Earns roster spot with Jets•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Catches impressive touchdown•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Playing Thursday•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Working with trainers to open camp•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Fails to return from IR•
-
Jets' Charone Peake: Could be brought back from IR•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, simulations
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Lynch vs. Peterson for Week 3 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Marshawn Lynch...
-
Week 3 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Eight things to know in Week 3
Heath Cummings has eight things you need to know about Week 3.