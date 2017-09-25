Jets' Charone Peake: Receives good news on ankle injury
Peake (ankle) received good news Monday when X-Rays on his ankle came back negative, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
The extent of the ankle injury is still unknown, even with the good news. Receivers rely heavily on their ability to cut and plant their feet into the ground, so if the ankle is still not 100 percent by Sunday, there's a real possibility Peake will miss Week 4 action. Either way, the team seems relieved following the X-Ray diagnosis.
