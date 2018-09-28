Jets' Charone Peake: Ruled out for Week 4
Peake (hamstring) is ruled out for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Peake's lack of availability is no surprise, given that the depth wideout was unable to participate in practice this week. As long as Peake remains sidelined, Andre Roberts could see a limited increase in snaps.
