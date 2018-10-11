Jets' Charone Peake: Sidelined for Week 6
Coach Todd Bowles has ruled Peake (hamstring) out for Sunday's game against the Colts, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Peake didn't participate in practice Thursday for the second straight day, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined for the third week in a row. In the three games he's dressed this season, Peake has logged just 13 offensive snaps compared to 42 on special teams, so his absence won't have much of an impact on New York's passing game.
