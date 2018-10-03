Peake (hamstring) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Peake continues to battle a hamstring injury that held him out last week against the Jaguars, but he will likely need to ramp up his practice participation the next couple of days if he's to have any chance of making it on the field Sunday. Friday's injury report should provide a clearer picture of his status if nothing surfaces prior.

