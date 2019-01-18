Peake recorded two catches for 25 yards while appearing in 13 games in 2018.

Peake saw the vast majority of his snaps come on special teams. He played 241 special teams snaps and just 89 offensive snaps on the year. He showed some receiving promise as a rookie in 2016 but has just 28 yards in his last 16 games. Barring large improvement he should be expected to be a reserve receiver and special teams player if he makes a roster in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories