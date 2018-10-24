Peake was unable to catch his only target during Sunday's 37-17 loss to Minnesota.

Peake has just 23 receiving yards the whole season and things don't look to be getting any brighter. Not only does Sunday bring a Chicago pass defense that has confounded opponents with its rush at times this season, but the signing of Rishard Matthews is likely to push Peake even further down the depth chart. Peake should not be on your radar.