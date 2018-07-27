Peake (ankle) joined Terrelle Prior (ankle) on the sidelines working with trainers on Friday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Peake hit injured reserve in late September last season and never made his way back before the conclusion. Despite an additional offseason to recover, Peake remains on the sidelines as training camp fires up. The third-year wideout was targeted 35 times as a rookie and caught 19 passes, but he will likely have to prove himself worthy of a 53-man roster spot again during camp and the preseason after a lost 2017 campaign.