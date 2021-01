McLaughlin will be the Jets' starting kicker in Sunday's game against the Patriots following news that the team waived Sam Ficken.

McLaughlin has played 18 games for four different teams -- the Jets will be his fifth -- since entering the league in 2019. In that stretch, McLaughlin has connected on 22 of 28 field-goal attempts and 29 of 30 extra-point tries. Week 17 may serve as a tryout for McLaughlin's future with the team.