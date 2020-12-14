The Jets claimed McLaughlin off waivers from the Jaguars on Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

McLaughlin missed two kicks in last week's 27-24 loss to the Vikings, leading to the Jaguars cutting him Saturday. He could land on his feet with a starting role in New York. In this past Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Seahawks, Jets kicker Sergio Castillo missed three of four field-goal tries, and his tenure with the team is likely coming to an end. In turn, McLaughlin likely will start in Sunday's game against the Rams as long as Sam Ficken (groin) doesn't return from IR.