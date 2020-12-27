site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jets-chase-mclaughlin-wont-play-against-browns | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jets' Chase McLaughlin: Won't play against Browns
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
McLaughlin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Browns.
McLaughlin was claimed off waivers by the Jets on Dec. 14, but he has yet to suit up for Gang Green. Sam Ficken will continue to be the team's starting kicker.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 4 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 10 min read