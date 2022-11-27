site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Jets' Chazz Surratt: Won't return Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Surratt has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Bears with a hamstring injury.
Surratt's afternoon will end premature due to an apparent hamstring injury, and the 25-year-old's next chance to suit up now comes Week 13 in Minnesota.
