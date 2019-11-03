Herndon (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.

Herndon will suit up for the first time this season, but it's unclear if he's actually recovered from the hamstring injury. All seven of the Jets' inactive players are dealing with injuries that are apparently more concerning than Herndon's, so the tight end's active status doesn't necessarily mean he will play, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. Given the uncertainty of his role against the Dolphins -- if he even has one at all -- Herndon probably is best left on the bench or waiver wire in the majority of fantasy leagues this week.

