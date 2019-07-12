Jets' Chris Herndon: Appealing four-game suspension
Herndon will appeal his four-game suspension, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Reports earlier this summer suggested the tight end likely would face a two-game suspension after pleading guilty to a DWI charge from last summer. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the league decided on four games instead of two because a woman at the scene of the car accident claimed bodily harm caused by the crash. Herndon presumably hopes to have the length of his suspension reduced to two or three games.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 sleepers, rankings: Target Henry
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
FSGA Experts League draft walkthrough
Ben Gretch walks you through his strategy and results for a recent experts draft
-
Melvin Gordon holdout a problem
Melvin Gordon threatens to hold out from Chargers training camp, making him a risky first-round...
-
Fantasy football breakouts, best targets
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Football breakouts...
-
Why I was wrong to doubt Damien Williams
Jamey Eisenberg originally had Damien Williams as a bust candidate earlier this offseason....
-
Fantasy football tiers: Mayfield rising
The SportsLine Projection Model reveals Fantasy football tiers for the major skill positio...