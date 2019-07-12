Herndon will appeal his four-game suspension, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Reports earlier this summer suggested the tight end likely would face a two-game suspension after pleading guilty to a DWI charge from last summer. Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports that the league decided on four games instead of two because a woman at the scene of the car accident claimed bodily harm caused by the crash. Herndon presumably hopes to have the length of his suspension reduced to two or three games.

