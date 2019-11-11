Herndon suffered a broken rib during Sunday's 34-37 win against the Giants and will miss multiple weeks, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Herndon's season debut was delayed to Week 10 due to a four-game suspension and an ensuing Grade 1 hamstring strain. After managing just 28 percent of the offensive snaps and catching one of two targets for seven yards in Sunday's barn burner, he's now picked up yet another serious injury. Look for Ryan Griffin to continue to be the most-utilized Jets tight end.