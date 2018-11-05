Jets' Chris Herndon: Career-high 62 yards in Week 9
Herndon caught all four of his targets for a team-high 62 yards in Sunday's 13-6 loss to the Dolphins.
Herndon saw his three-game touchdown streak come to a close, but he still produced a positive result with a new career high in receiving yards. While rookie quarterback Sam Darnold seems to have stalled over the past few weeks, New York's rookie tight end continues to develop. Herndon will look to build on this performance when the Bills come to town in Week 10.
