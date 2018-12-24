Herndon caught six of seven targets for 82 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 44-38 overtime loss to Green Bay.

Herndon recorded a new career high in receiving yards, and his productive outing included a five-yard touchdown in the third quarter. The entire Jets offense has trended up in recent weeks with quarterback Sam Darnold developing, and that includes the rookie tight end. Herndon has 38 catches for 494 yards and four touchdowns heading into New York's Week 17 clash with the Patriots.