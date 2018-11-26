Jets' Chris Herndon: Catches seven balls in Week 12
Herndon caught seven of eight targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to New England.
Herndon has turned into a nice receiving weapon for the Jets, either exceeding 50 yards or scoring a touchdown in five of the past six games. Dynasty league owners probably picked up his scent long ago, but Herndon could be an important piece for the fantasy playoffs in redraft leagues as well. Up next for the rookie tight end is a Week 13 date with the Titans.
