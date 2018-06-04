Jets' Chris Herndon: Charged with DWI

Herndon was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday in Rockaway Township, New Jersey, Susan Miller Degnan of the Miami Herald reports.

Herndon allegedly hit the trailer of one car, which caused the tight end to spin and hit another vehicle. Everyone involved seems to be okay, but it isn't clear if Herndon is hurt in any way. Regardless, we won't know if the league will punish the rookie for his role in the incident until after the legal process comes to a conclusion.