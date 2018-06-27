Jets' Chris Herndon: Climbing tight end depth chart
Herndon is in position to wind up as New York's starting tight end, surmises Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News.
Mehta highlights Herndon's ability in the slot, where his 81.4 percent catch rate led all FBS tight ends last season. Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan called Herndon a "dual guy" who could both block effectively and catch passes. "He's probably a little more athletic than some of the tight ends we have and probably a better pass receiver," Maccagnan added. While Herndon's subject to league discipline due to his June DWI arrest, the case may end up delayed long enough to push any potential punishment off until 2019.
