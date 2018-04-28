Jets' Chris Herndon: Continues to rehab from torn MCL

Herndon (knee) continues to rehab from the torn MCL he suffered last season, Daniel Popper of The New York Daily News reports.

Herndon claims he has been working out and cited his ability to jump and cut. The expectation is that the Jets will ease their new tight end back into the swing of things, but it does appear that a return to full health is imminent. Herndon seems poised to compete with Clive Walford for the starting spot.