Jets' Chris Herndon: Could be ready to play
Herndon (hamstring) will be limited at practice Friday, but head coach Adam Gase said "it looks good" when asked about Herndon's chances of playing Sunday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Herndon was active for last week's game and ultimately did not take the field, but it appears he has a chance to see his first action of the season Sunday against the Giants. After last week's goose egg, though, fantasy players will probably want to look for something definitive before including him in Week 10 lineups.
