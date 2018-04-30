Jets' Chris Herndon: Could challenge for starting role
Herndon (knee) is in line to compete with Jordan Leggett for the Jets' starting tight end job, Daryl Slater of NJ.com reports.
That competition will be slightly delayed by the fact that Herndon is about 4-6 weeks away from moving past the torn MCL he suffered last November. GM Mike Maccagnan describes Herndon as a "very good receiver" with "functional ability to be an effective blocker." Maccagnan adds that the fourth-rounder is "probably a little more athletic than some of the tight ends the Jets have" and "probably a better pass receiver." Factoring in those comments, a healthy Herndon has a chance to fill the void created by the free-agent departure of Austin Seferian-Jenkins.
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...