Jets' Chris Herndon: Could challenge for starting role

Herndon (knee) is in line to compete with Jordan Leggett for the Jets' starting tight end job, Daryl Slater of NJ.com reports.

That competition will be slightly delayed by the fact that Herndon is about 4-6 weeks away from moving past the torn MCL he suffered last November. GM Mike Maccagnan describes Herndon as a "very good receiver" with "functional ability to be an effective blocker." Maccagnan adds that the fourth-rounder is "probably a little more athletic than some of the tight ends the Jets have" and "probably a better pass receiver." Factoring in those comments, a healthy Herndon has a chance to fill the void created by the free-agent departure of Austin Seferian-Jenkins.