Jets' Chris Herndon: Could miss another game
Herndon (hamstring) will be limited at Friday's practice, and head coach Adam Gase did not sound optimistic about his chances of making his season debut Sunday against the Dolphins, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.
Herndon will practice on a limited basis for the third day in a row, but the did the same last week and was ultimately ruled out, and it sounds like he could follow a similar pattern this week. The Jets' final injury report of the week will reveal Herndon's chances of taking the field in Week 9.
