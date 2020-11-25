Herndon will be limited in Wednesdays practice due to a back injury, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

More specifically, head coach Gase said that Herndon is dealing with "tightness" in his lower back, adding that the Jets are "being cautious with it," per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York. The third-year tight end scored for the first time all season in last week's loss to the Chargers, finishing the day with two receptions for 32 yards on three targets. Even if he manages to shake off the back injury prior to Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Herndon will still be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes.