Herndon was removed from Tuesday's practice due to tightness in a chest muscle, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Herndon initially played through the issue but eventually left for the locker room with a member of the training staff. The Jets are running low on healthy bodies to catch passes, with wide receivers Jamison Crowder, Chris Hogan and Braxton Berrios also bothered by muscle tightness after Tuesday's practice. The team already has Vycnint Smith (core muscle) facing a prolonged absence, while both Denzel Mims (hamstring) and Breshad Perriman (knee) have been absent from practice for at least a week. In any case, Ryan Griffin is the No. 2 tight end behind Herndon.