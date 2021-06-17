Herndon tended to a tight hamstring during the Jets' recent mandatory minicamp, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
As a result, Herndon's practice reps were capped Tuesday, according to coach Robert Saleh. Saleh considers Herndon to be "perfectly fine," and the tight end will have a month to get back to 100 percent for training camp in late July. With negligible changes to the TE room this offseason, Herndon is positioned to the be the No. 1 at the position for rookie signal-caller Zach Wilson in 2021.