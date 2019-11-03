Herndon (hamstring) didn't get into Sunday's 26-18 loss to Miami.

Herndon was active but didn't get involved in the offense, with Ryan Griffin continuing to shoulder the workload at tight end. It's apparent that Herndon's hamstring still isn't healthy, but perhaps it will heal up by the time the Jets face the Giants in the battle for New York in Week 10.

