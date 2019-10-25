Jets' Chris Herndon: Doubtful for Sunday
Herndon (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
After completing a four-game suspension, Herndon immediately injured his hamstring during a workout and is slated to miss his third consecutive contest as a result. On a positive note, he practiced in a limited capacity this week, so he appears to be trending toward his first appearance of the season. Assuming he's indeed inactive this weekend, his next chance to suit up will be Sunday, Nov. 3 in Miami.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 8 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 8 injury report: Allen, Kamara, DJ
Three players taken within the first 25 picks of Fantasy drafts are iffy for Week 8. Dave Richard...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 WR preview: Allen concerns
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 8, including...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...