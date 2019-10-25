Herndon (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game in Jacksonville, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

After completing a four-game suspension, Herndon immediately injured his hamstring during a workout and is slated to miss his third consecutive contest as a result. On a positive note, he practiced in a limited capacity this week, so he appears to be trending toward his first appearance of the season. Assuming he's indeed inactive this weekend, his next chance to suit up will be Sunday, Nov. 3 in Miami.