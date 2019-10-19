Play

Herndon (hamstring) is officially listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Patriots.

Herndon appears on track to sit out Week 7 as he works to recover from a hamstring injury. He miss a trio of practice sessions this week. If Herndon is indeed unable to go, expect Ryan Griffin to serve as the Jets' No. 1 tight end versus the Patriots on Monday Night Football.

