Jets' Chris Herndon: Downgraded to out
Herndon (hamstring) was downgraded to out Saturday for the team's contest against the Jaguars on Sunday.
Herndon was able to participate in limited fashion all week, but an initial doubtful designation following Friday's injury report precluded what was likely going to be an inevitable seventh-straight missed game by the tight end, and third straight due to injury. Herndon's status certainly seems to be trending in the right direction, but fantasy owners will need to at least wait another week.
