Herndon completed his four-game suspension and is eligible to play for the Jets in Week 6.

The Jets now have a week before they must officially add Herndon to the 53-man roster, but given the team's offensive struggles it seems unlikely he won't be there for Sunday's game against the Cowboys. According to Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, coach Adam Gase indicated he'd need to see Herndon in practice before making any game plan decisions, so his status may not receive additional clarity until later this week.