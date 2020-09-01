Herndon left Tuesday's practice early, walking off the field with a trainer, Brian Costello of the New York Post reports.

Herndon initially continued to participate after he was banged up at the beginning of Tuesday's practice, but he later came off the field and left for the locker room. He's expected to have a big role in the passing game Week 1 against Buffalo, as the Jets have struggled to keep any of their wide receivers besides Jamison Crowder healthy. Any absence for Herndon would leave Ryan Griffin as the top tight end.