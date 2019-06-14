Herndon faces the likelihood of a two-game suspension after pleading guilty in January to driving while intoxicated, ESPN.com's Rich Cimini reports.

Arrested in June last year, Herndon doesn't have any other reported infractions under the NFL's substance-abuse policy, but he could serve more than two games if something else comes up or his DWI charge has aggravating circumstances. He's otherwise locked in as the Jets' starter at tight end after catching 34 of 49 targets for 455 yards and four touchdowns over the final 11 weeks of his rookie season. Even with increased competition for Sam Darnold's attention, Herndon shouldn't have much trouble topping his rookie-year mark of 3.5 targets per game. His likely absence early in the season will free up snaps for some combination of Eric Tomlinson, Daniel Brown and Trevon Wesco.