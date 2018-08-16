Herndon (undisclosed) isn't expected to play in Thursday's preseason contest against the Redskins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Herndon sat out the Jets' exhibition opener last week after getting banged up in a practice leading up to the game. It appears the rookie tight end still hasn't made a full recovery, so he looks poised to again miss out on some valuable reps as he looks to build his case for a starting role over Jordan Leggett (undisclosed).

