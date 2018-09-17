Jets' Chris Herndon: Fails to step up with increased opportunity
Herndon caught two of four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Dolphins.
Herndon got an extended opportunity after Neal Sterling exited with a head injury, and the downgrade at tight end was palpable. The rookie was tackled at Miami's one-yard line on the final play of the first half, then dropped the ball twice in the second half, including on a wide open play that would have resulted in a big gain. This was not a good first impression to make on the coaching staff after failing to catch a ball in Week 1.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.