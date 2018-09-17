Herndon caught two of four targets for 30 yards in Sunday's 20-12 loss to the Dolphins.

Herndon got an extended opportunity after Neal Sterling exited with a head injury, and the downgrade at tight end was palpable. The rookie was tackled at Miami's one-yard line on the final play of the first half, then dropped the ball twice in the second half, including on a wide open play that would have resulted in a big gain. This was not a good first impression to make on the coaching staff after failing to catch a ball in Week 1.