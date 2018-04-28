Jets' Chris Herndon: Fourth-round pick for Jets

The Jets selected Herndon (knee) in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 107th overall.

Herndon never got on the map as a hyped prospect, but for three years at Miami (FL) he was a steady contributor. For him to land in the fourth round despite missing last year with an ACL tear confirms that he didn't go completely unnoticed, and his prospect profile otherwise contains a number of subtle hints of pass-catching potential at the NFL level. Before suffering the ACL tear at the end of the 2017 season, Herndon (6-foot-4, 253 pounds) caught 40 receptions for 477 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games, and the Jets are thin at tight end with Austin Seferian-Jenkins gone.