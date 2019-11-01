Jets' Chris Herndon: Gets questionable tag for Week 9
Herndon (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
The questionable designation implies that Herndon has a 50-50 shot of making his 2019 debut, but coach Adam Gase suggested earlier Friday that the tight end is likely trending toward another absence this weekend, per Brian Costello of the New York Post. The status of Herndon, who was limited in practice all week, may ultimately hinge on what he's able to do during a pregame workout Sunday. In the event Herndon is sidelined again, Ryan Griffin would likely start and see the majority of the snaps at tight end.
