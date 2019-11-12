The Jets placed Herndon (ribs) on injured reserve Tuesday, Ethan Greenburg of the team's official site reports.

Herndon opened his second pro campaign with a four-game suspension and promptly suffered a hamstring injury upon his return to the team, sidelining him for another four contests. He finally made his season debut this past Sunday against the Giants, only to suffer a broken rib. Moving forward, the Jets will rely on Ryan Griffen, Trevon Wesco and Daniel Brown to man tight end.