Jets' Chris Herndon: Hopes to practice Week 8
Coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that Herndon (hamstring) is making good progress and the Jets are hoping the tight end will be able to practice this week, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.
Herndon failed to practice in any fashion last week before he was ultimately ruled out for Monday's 33-0 loss to the Patriots after carrying a doubtful designation into the contest. If Herndon is able to upgrade to at least limited activity in practice at some point Wednesday through Friday, he'll stand a decent chance of making his season debut Sunday in Jacksonville. Once cleared to play, Herndon should immediately step in as the starting tight end with Ryan Griffin not offering much production in that capacity through the Jets' first six games.
