Herndon continues to earn praise from Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News. Mehta believes Herndon will be the Jets' most productive tight end this season and for years to come.

New York's tight end position has been a black hole for years, but the team may have finally found an answer in Herndon. Playing in Miami's pro-style offense has helped the rookie fourth-rounder with his transition to the NFL, and the surgically repaired knee that may have caused him to drop on draft day has looked completely healthy thus far in camp. If Herndon has a strong preseason, he could wind up starting in Week 1.