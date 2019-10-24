Herndon (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

That participation level matches what Herndon was able to do Wednesday and comes on the heels of the tight end being a non-participant in practice all of last week. Herndon appears to have a decent shot at making his season debut Sunday in Jacksonville, but he may need to put in a full practice Friday to guarantee his availability.