Jets' Chris Herndon: In line for limited work Thursday
Herndon (hamstring) will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.
That participation level matches what Herndon was able to do Wednesday and comes on the heels of the tight end being a non-participant in practice all of last week. Herndon appears to have a decent shot at making his season debut Sunday in Jacksonville, but he may need to put in a full practice Friday to guarantee his availability.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 8 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Giant expectations
Matthew Stafford is enjoying a big-time bounceback season, and there's no reason to think he...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...