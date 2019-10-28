Coach Adam Gase said Herndon (hamstring) "looks better" for Sunday's game at Miami, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Since completing a four-game suspension to start the season, Herndon has tended to a hamstring strain, missing four more contests as a result. He made progress last week with limited listings on all three injury reports, but Gase and company may want Herndon to complete a full session before giving him the all-clear to return to action. Until Herndon does so, Ryan Griffin figures to be the Jets' primary tight end.