Jets' Chris Herndon: Injures hamstring
Herndon injured his hamstring Friday during a workout, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.
Coach Adam Gase acknowledged it's a "legit" injury, also noting that Herndon won't be able to practice Wednesday. The tight end is now in danger of missing a fifth straight game to start the season, after a suspension held him out for the Jets' first four contests. Fill-in starter Ryan Griffin has been a non-factor in the passing offense, drawing seven targets in four games despite playing 93.1 percent of snaps on offense.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Time to panic?
The Fantasy team rates how worried they are about Odell Beckham, Mike Evans, Joe Mixon, Aaron...
-
Fantasy Football Week 6 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Week 6 WR Preview: Buy the breakouts
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 6 including...
-
Week 6 QB Preview: Believe in Minshew
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 6, including...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Best Week 6 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.