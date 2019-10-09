Herndon injured his hamstring Friday during a workout, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Coach Adam Gase acknowledged it's a "legit" injury, also noting that Herndon won't be able to practice Wednesday. The tight end is now in danger of missing a fifth straight game to start the season, after a suspension held him out for the Jets' first four contests. Fill-in starter Ryan Griffin has been a non-factor in the passing offense, drawing seven targets in four games despite playing 93.1 percent of snaps on offense.

