Jets' Chris Herndon: Knee injury in rearview mirror

Herndon appears to be fully over his MCL injury, Andy Vasquez of Northjersey.com reports.

Herndon participated in full during the first day of OTAs, immediately impressing the coaches with some difficult catches. The rookie fourth-rounder out of Miami is one of the early favorites in a wide-open competition for New York's starting spot at tight end, with his primary competition coming from second-year man Jordan Leggett and former Raiders castoff Clive Walford.

